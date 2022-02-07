 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $259,900

Own your own paradise on 1.43 ACRES of land but still be close to civilization. This property has a country feel with city amenities. Large eat in kitchen and family room with hickory laminate floors. New roof in Nov 2015. New A/C Unit in 2019. Full basement with 2 additional bonus rooms. Master bedroom features a patio door that leads out to the private back yard with deck. Large detached garage with front and rear overhead doors. Location is ideal for easy access to I-94 and shopping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No gun threat at Indian Trail

No gun threat at Indian Trail

As Kenosha Unified School District personnel were working to transport students from Tremper High School to Indian Trail on Thursday afternoon…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert