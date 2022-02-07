3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $259,900

Own your own paradise on 1.43 ACRES of land but still be close to civilization. This property has a country feel with city amenities. Large eat in kitchen and family room with hickory laminate floors. New roof in Nov 2015. New A/C Unit in 2019. Full basement with 2 additional bonus rooms. Master bedroom features a patio door that leads out to the private back yard with deck. Large detached garage with front and rear overhead doors. Location is ideal for easy access to I-94 and shopping.