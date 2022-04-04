3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $265,000

Great Southside location near the WI/IL border. This tri-level home is ready for it's new owners. Open concept main living space with large living room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features stainless appliances, plenty of counter space & pantry closet, as well as an eating area with views of the fenced in back yard. The lower level is home to the cozy family room with wood burning fireplace, a full bath & laundry area. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms & 1 full bath. The primary bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet. New front picture window & sliding patio door in 2020 as well as AC & Furnace! Welcome Home!