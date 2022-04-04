 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $265,000

Great Southside location near the WI/IL border. This tri-level home is ready for it's new owners. Open concept main living space with large living room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features stainless appliances, plenty of counter space & pantry closet, as well as an eating area with views of the fenced in back yard. The lower level is home to the cozy family room with wood burning fireplace, a full bath & laundry area. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms & 1 full bath. The primary bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet. New front picture window & sliding patio door in 2020 as well as AC & Furnace! Welcome Home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Laura R. Jorgensen, 71, of Kenosha, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. The Bruch Funeral Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert