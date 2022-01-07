3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $3,999,000

LOTS OF LAND & opportunity here! Close to IL boarder & Great location to get away from it all! This updated farm house with large front porch, offers lots of upgrades and charm. It sits on 47.66 acres, 35 acres are zoned as agricultural, means LOW property taxes. Lots of field space & woods for hunting, trails, privacy & more. New furnace & A/C, roofs on house & garage. 2 stall detached 24'X24' garage and 36'X63' pole barn. In 2002: addition put on house, updated kitchen, electrical & plumbing upgraded, 2 sump pumps, furnace & A/C, vinyl siding, pressure tank, main beam & patio. 50 acre neighbor to the East & conservancy to the West. Serious buyers only can schedule a private showing. 1 yr buyer Home Warranty included.