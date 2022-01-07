LOTS OF LAND & opportunity here! Close to IL boarder & Great location to get away from it all! This updated farm house with large front porch, offers lots of upgrades and charm. It sits on 47.66 acres, 35 acres are zoned as agricultural, means LOW property taxes. Lots of field space & woods for hunting, trails, privacy & more. New furnace & A/C, roofs on house & garage. 2 stall detached 24'X24' garage and 36'X63' pole barn. In 2002: addition put on house, updated kitchen, electrical & plumbing upgraded, 2 sump pumps, furnace & A/C, vinyl siding, pressure tank, main beam & patio. 50 acre neighbor to the East & conservancy to the West. Serious buyers only can schedule a private showing. 1 yr buyer Home Warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $3,999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
17 hours in the waiting room. A possible heart attack untreated | Wisconsin's overburdened hospitals
Kristine Coshun’s son Collin was on the floor, screaming, crying and vomiting repeatedly. There was nothing she could do. She'd gotten him to the hospital. But no one was available to help him.
One person was killed and three others injured, one in critical condition, in that was reportedly a shooting in the pre-dawn hours in Kenosha …
The Kenosha Police Department is continuing to investigate an early Saturday shooting in the parking lot of a Kenosha tavern that left one man…
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: Major fire ravages Model Market on 54th Street; at least five displaced Wednesday night
Firefighters continued to battle a blaze late Wednesday night that ravaged a long-standing community grocery store just west of Columbus Park.
A Kenosha man who was in inmate in the Kenosha Pre-Trial jail facility was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday and has died.
WATCH NOW: A lifetime of memories up in smoke after fire at Model Market; Reports of unaccounted tenant probed
An investigation by the Kenosha Fire Department into the Model Market fire Wednesday evening is ongoing, with the building’s owner worried abo…
A manager at a Kenosha fast-food restaurant remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond after she was charged last mo…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Kwik Trip gas station at the northwest corner of Highway 50 (75th Street) and Highway H (88th Avenue) will be razed and…
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday identified the inmate who died early Saturday morning as Reighnn T. Post-McNab, 25, of Kenosha.
SOMERS — The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning was killed after apparently losing control on Sheridan Road.