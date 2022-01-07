 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $3,999,000

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $3,999,000

LOTS OF LAND & opportunity here! Close to IL boarder & Great location to get away from it all! This updated farm house with large front porch, offers lots of upgrades and charm. It sits on 47.66 acres, 35 acres are zoned as agricultural, means LOW property taxes. Lots of field space & woods for hunting, trails, privacy & more. New furnace & A/C, roofs on house & garage. 2 stall detached 24'X24' garage and 36'X63' pole barn. In 2002: addition put on house, updated kitchen, electrical & plumbing upgraded, 2 sump pumps, furnace & A/C, vinyl siding, pressure tank, main beam & patio. 50 acre neighbor to the East & conservancy to the West. Serious buyers only can schedule a private showing. 1 yr buyer Home Warranty included.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert