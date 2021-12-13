3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $399,900

Rive Oaks beauty. Recently updated ranch. You'll be impressed as soon as you enter and see the freshly painted rooms, newer flooring, beautiful new gas fireplace in the family room, the fabulous updated kitchen with newer cabinets, solid surface counter top, drawers & doors are soft close, huge pantry. 3 generous sized bedrooms with custom closet lighting and organizers, master bath with roll-in shower. The ''bones'' are solid with newer furnace 2021, H2O 2018, tear off roof 2015. You can double the living space in the ''almost'' finished basement just waiting for your finishing touches. The basement includes another family room w/ wood fireplace, great workshop & large area for a great game room. The 3 season room will sure to please for a great place to relax. 1st floor laundry. HURRY