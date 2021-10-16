3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $488,900

Stunning new construction in progress in desirable Arbor Ridge in Pleasant Prairie! Situated on a walkout basement lot with deck off of dinette. Wingate ranch plan features a split bedroom layout. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, double sinks, tall vanity & box ceiling in the bedroom. This home is spectacular for both daily life & entertaining! Open floor plan includes a beautiful kitchen with oversized island & a great room with a striking gas fireplace. Kohler/Sterling plumbing fixtures & faucets and quartz countertops located throughout this home.