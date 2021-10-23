Stunning new construction in desirable Creekside Terrace in Pleasant Prairie! The Wingate ranch plan features a split bedroom layout. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, double sinks, tall vanity & ceramic tile shower. This home is spectacular for both daily life & entertaining! Open floor plan includes a beautiful kitchen with oversized snack bar & a great room with a striking gas fireplace. The inclusion & location of the mudroom & laundry are great for keeping busy homeowners organized! Kohler/Sterling plumbing fixtures & faucets and quartz countertops located throughout this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Sheriff gives update on shooting at Bristol gas station of suspect linked to Chicago homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago, shot an armed suspect …
Kenosha Police said the shooting that left three people dead and two seriously injured late Tuesday night in a normally quiet north-side neigh…
A gun fight broke out in the parking lot of a gas station Friday afternoon, leaving one person injured and people at nearby businesses frightened.
Three people were killed and two were injured, both reported early Wednesday to be in critical condition, in a mass shooting late Tuesday on t…
Three suspects are in custody for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus Giddens.
- Updated
Kenosha Police were called to investigate a carjacking that took place in the 5000 block of Green Bay Road Saturday night.
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
UPDATE - WATCH NOW: Man killed in I-94 crash was Milwaukee doctor; injured woman remains hospitalized
A man killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the back of a semi at Interstate 94, north of Highway 50 was identified Thursday by the …
The man charged with a triple homicide at Somers House in April picked up a new felony charge Wednesday for a fight in jail.
Prosecutors are asking a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from referring to the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as rioters or looters.