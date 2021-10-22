3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $536,900

Beautiful new construction in Creekside Terrace subdivision in Pleasant Prairie! The Baylee is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 3 car garage two story home plan. Upon entering the home, there is a convenient flex room/den just off of the foyer. Open concept great room, dinette and kitchen. Kitchen features painted white and mineral cabinets, and a huge walk in pantry. Off the kitchen is a pocket office, a terrific place to use as a home office, pay bills or for schoolwork. Spacious mudroom with drop zone, cabinets, bench & closet. Master suite has box ceiling with crown molding, tall vanity, ceramic tile shower and enormous closet. Laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor - close to the bedrooms.