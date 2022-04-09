3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $545,000

Current Model Home of The Cottages, never lived in and nestled among some of the finest neighborhoods in Pleasant Prairie. This immaculate Arbor III model boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, soaring ceilings, zero step entry, open floor plan with wonderful architectural flairs and is situated in a bold and unique neighborhood. If carefree living is your desire, you will love the association which completely maintains the grounds including landscape maintenance, irrigation, snow removal, and all deferred exterior home maintenance. Priced significantly lower than building new, this treasure will not last long. Come see it today and make it yours, forever. https://www.douglaskentdevelopment.com/the-cottages-at-village-green/move-in-ready/