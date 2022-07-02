Brand New Forever Home in The Cottages. Nestled among some of the finest neighborhoods in Pleasant Prairie. This immaculate Bedford model boasts 3 beds/2 baths, soaring ceilings, zero step entry, open floor plan with wonderful architectural flairs. Situated in a bold and unique neighborhood. If carefree living is your desire, you will love the association - complete maintenance of the grounds including landscaping, mowing, irrigation, snow removal, and all deferred exterior home maintenance. Over $20,000 in upgrades throughout the home. This French Country home will be completed in June/July 2022. Basement can be finished by builder adding an additional 1790sqft.
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $631,000
