3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $679,000

Brand New - Under Construction forever home in The Cottages Nestled among some of the finest neighborhoods in Pleasant Prairie. Tastefully selected DOVER model boasts 3 bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths, soaring ceilings, zero step entry, smart-open floor plan with wonderful architectural flairs and is situated in a bold and unique neighborhood. If carefree living is your desire, you will love the association which completely maintains the grounds including landscape maintenance, irrigation, snow removal, and all deferred exterior home maintenance. Over $30K in upgrades. Builder can finish the basement an add 1335 sqft. $100K in construction upgrades. Unit will be ready in July/August. https://www.douglaskentdevelopment.com/the-cottages-at-village-green/move-in-ready/

