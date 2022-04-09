Brand New Forever Home in The Cottages Nestled among some of the finest neighborhoods in Pleasant Prairie. Tastefully selected Augusta IV model boasts 3 beds/3 baths, soaring ceilings, zero step entry, smart-open floor plan with wonderful architectural flairs and is situated in a bold and unique neighborhood. If carefree living is your desire, you will love the association which completely maintains the grounds including landscape maintenance, irrigation, snow removal, and all deferred exterior home maintenance. Finished basement is included in this price. This home will be done in Dec 2022. https://www.douglaskentdevelopment.com/the-cottages-at-village-green/move-in-ready/
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $695,000
