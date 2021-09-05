 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $119,900

Cute and cozy 1 story home within walking distance to the zoo, Lake Michigan and North Beach. Formal entry and ample living room. Formal dining room with 2 benches that have built in storage. 3 bedrooms. Sun room/family room features a wood burning stove and overlooks the patio and deck. Private bak yard. Sun room is heated by the woodburning stove. Close to public transportation.

