3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $119,900

Move right in! Walk in the front door and admire the workmanship in this immaculate home. The refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted grey walls and sparkling white trim will immediately catch your attention! Entertain guests in this welcoming front room and large dining room area. Bake for family and friends in the spacious and beautiful kitchen featuring new cabinets, flooring and a tile backsplash. All the bedrooms have hardwood flooring, nice closets and fresh paint. The bathroom is tiled and updated and to top it off there is a cozy sunroom on the front of the house. This is a must see! Roof on house is one year old and large backyard is mostly fenced in. New garage doors.