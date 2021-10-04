3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $124,900

This Home has been passed on to generations of Family members. It's time a new family to take over ownership. Solid Brick Home featuring 3 bedrooms. The large bedroom is located on the second floor with an additional room to be use for a sitting room , play room, storage, or any ideas you may have. The two bedrooms on the main level are larger than most. Plenty of room in the living room and dining room for your family to gather. Patio doors off the dining room leads you to your deck and back yard. Carpets have been professionally cleaned and Home interior has recently been painted. Home will not pass FHA due to peeling paint.