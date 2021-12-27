3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $124,900

Charming & Cozy best describes this move-in ready home. One story home with 3 nicely sized bedrooms; all have closets and new installed carpets. Eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and appliances included, what more can you ask for? The bathroom is also new.. FRESHLY RENOVATED & EVERYTHING IS UPDATED including flooring, windows, doors, paint, lights and more. In addition; this property has a great sized dry basement ready for your ideas. With all the updates and projects made by the seller you can easily add a rec room, a family room, office or leave it as is. The fenced-in yard tops it off. Imagine the events you can host this coming summer...Great property ready to be yours! Schedule your private showing today!!!