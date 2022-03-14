3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $129,900

This home is gem and a great opportunity for the next owner only needs a little TLC to make it HOME! It is a very Spacious 3 bedroom brick bungalow with beautiful maintained woodwork thru-out. Also Beamed cove ceilings with many additional built-ins. 1 1-2 baths and a 2 1\2 car garage are also featured, in addition to large eat-in kitchen. Newer solid upstairs patio New water heater, Roof 1 year old, Newer Windows, Master Bedroom features two walk in closets. New exterior paint on the house!Enjoy the spring and summer on the front porch. Refrigerator and gas stove/oven included.