3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

Ready to move in ranch just blocks from the Racine Zoo. Large sunlit living room. 3 ample size bedrooms with brand new carpeting. Large basement all set for that man cave or for all the storage you could ask for. Fenced in backyard and a great patio on the front and back of the home. This home has an oversized 1.5 car garage for all your toys. This home won't disappoint. Roof and windows per seller about 10 years old.