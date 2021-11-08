 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

Ready to move in ranch just blocks from the Racine Zoo. Large sunlit living room. 3 ample size bedrooms with brand new carpeting. Large basement all set for that man cave or for all the storage you could ask for. Fenced in backyard and a great patio on the front and back of the home. This home has an oversized 1.5 car garage for all your toys. This home won't disappoint. Roof and windows per seller about 10 years old.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert