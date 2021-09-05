 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath 2-story home with updated kitchen, formal dining room, beautiful original woodwork and hardwood floors. New exterior and interior paint, carpet, stove, light fixtures, furnace and central air. Full basement, nice yard with 1-car detached garage. Near parks and schools. This is a Fannie Mae HomePath Home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert