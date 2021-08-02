 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $150,000

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home with a full basement. Great floor plan, close to shopping centers. This home has been well cared for the last 12 years of ownership. Newer hot water heater- bring your ideas and make it your own.

