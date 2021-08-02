 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $157,500

If you are looking for a great bungalow in West Racine this is the perfect home. Located near the shopping district , park with trails, private school, public transportation. Enjoy a cookout in your private fenced back yard or relaxing on the large front porch. This move in ready home features a claw foot tub, abundant storage, central air, and attached garage. windows, furnace, AC, HWH, roof, electrical updates, all updated in 2014. Sump pump was installed in 2018 by Adonis Waterproofing.

