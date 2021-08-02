3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $159,900

Step into this beautiful bungalow and immediately be greeted by an exquisite wood staircase paired with hardwood floors throughout the home then, move into a large living room, adjacent to a bright sunroom with beveled glass French doors. This meticulously kept home also has a large dining room and an updated eat-in kitchen, that overlooks a beautiful, large fenced in yard. This home also features spacious bedrooms with large closets upstairs, updated bathrooms, new water heater(2021), and tons of storage! The exterior features a driveway with off-street parking, a deck, a patio, and a shed. Hosting large gatherings is no problem with this outdoor space. Close to many parks, restaurants, and shopping.