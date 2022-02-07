3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $164,900

Come on in and have a seat. Spend time with family or friends whether you are cooking up something delicious in the kitchen, playing games at the dining room table or watching tv in the living room. The open floor plan allows for all of it! Need a little time away from everyone? The partially finished basement has a cozy area great for watching movies, crafting, or just hanging out. The side yard has plenty of space for playing, gardening, building a snowman or sitting and enjoying the sun and sound of the birds. This home is great for a first-time home buyer or someone looking to downsize. Schedule a showing today, but don't forget to bring your ideas, you may want to do a little updating.