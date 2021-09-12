3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $164,900

Buyer's job loss puts this attractively updated move-in ready ranch back on the market! Don't wait too long! Well situated close to everything you'll want and need! This beautifully updated open concept features a wide open living room & kitchen with a perfectly situated bar, excellent for entertaining! The basement features an extra bedroom with egress window, a half bath, an extra 140sqft plus rec room with plenty of closet storage and a large laundry with ample storage. Plenty of windows for tons of natural light and the three season in front is the perfect indoor getaway any time of the year. You'll be close to shopping, restaurants, parks and less than five minutes from Racine zoo and all the lake front has to offer! Don't miss your opportunity to see this great property!