3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $169,900

This remodeled and updated home, is move in ready for you! SELLERS HAVE REPLACED ALL 3 BEDROOM FLOORS!It is wheelchair accessible with ramp to rear door. Home is nearby a park and school zone for extra ''green space''. Gas fireplace in family room will be a favorite for those cozy, cold winter and fall evenings. Get here quickly!

