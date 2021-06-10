 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $172,900

Here it is! This is the amazing, vinyl sided ranch style residence that you have been waiting for. Three bedrooms, modern custom cabineted kitchen and two full baths on the main level PLUS a third bath, recreation and another large drywalled room in the finished basement. New flooring and fresh paint makes this home ready for your immediate occupancy. Detached garage with much extra storage, concrete patio and private and fenced yard (ideal for adults, children and dogs) complete the package. Priced right for immediate action. View More

