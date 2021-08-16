3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900

WELCOME HOME!! This charming brick cape cod home is here to impress! Walk inside to newly finished hardwood floors and natural fireplace in the living room! Lots of windows gives lots of natural light throughout the home! Remodeled eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and countertops! Two spacious bedrooms on the main level, and one large bedroom in the upper level, with new carpeting! Lower level is finished with a bar & dinette and offers a half bath, perfect for your entertaining needs! Newer roof, furnace, a/c and windows! Walking distance to the lake and zoo!