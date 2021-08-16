 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900

WELCOME HOME!! This charming brick cape cod home is here to impress! Walk inside to newly finished hardwood floors and natural fireplace in the living room! Lots of windows gives lots of natural light throughout the home! Remodeled eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and countertops! Two spacious bedrooms on the main level, and one large bedroom in the upper level, with new carpeting! Lower level is finished with a bar & dinette and offers a half bath, perfect for your entertaining needs! Newer roof, furnace, a/c and windows! Walking distance to the lake and zoo!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert