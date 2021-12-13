 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $180,000

  • Updated
Well kept, one owner home: This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home rests on a corner lot. The sun-filled living room has a gas brick fireplace. Large family room with new carpet. Bedrooms are bright with generous closet space. Full basement designed for entertaining has a pool table, bar, private laundry area and plenty of room for storage. 2.5 car garage. Close to many parks, restaurants, and shopping. A must buy!

