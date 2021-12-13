 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $189,900

This 3BR/2BA + finished LL, 1,200+ sq. ft., brick Ranch won't last long! Updated, charming, and sun-filled are three qualities you'll find in this home. An open concept LR/DR features large windows, refinished HDWD flooring, and wall-to-wall archway. The eat-in kitchen offers a SS appliance package, granite countertops, white cabinetry, recessed lighting, and TWO built-in pantries. All 3 BRs have HDWD flooring and are next to the main floor full BA. The finished LL awaits Packer parties and movie-nights, with a rec room, ''Other'' room (home office?), and SECOND full BA! Private, fenced-in backyard with patio and slab for an outdoor kennel! 2-car garage! Features Incl: Solar panels on roof that not only provide huge cost savings, but are good for the environment! Welcome home!

