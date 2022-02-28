Well maintained 3 bedroom home within blocks of Lake Michigan. Easy commute to Milwaukee. This home features large eat in kitchen with all appliances and tile flooring, Garden window overlooking gorgeous back yard. 3 good size bedrooms PLUS an office area downstairs. Basement is easy for you to finish and has laundry room and office/flex space room already there for you. Huge 2.5 car garage and separate garden shed. The back yard is fully fence and has patio and beautiful pergola, perfect for entertaining or just sitting outside with the kids or pets. Quiet north side neighborhood within walking distance of beautiful Cliffside Park and Lake Michigan. NOTE: CLOSING MUST BE AFTER JUNE 1, 2022
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 51-year-old Kenosha County man died as a result of injuries sustained in an industrial accident Thursday morning, police said.
WATCH NOW: Kenosha shoppers line up as early as 5 a.m. to try and get rare Squishmallow toy plush collectables
Dozens of shoppers, ranging from young kids to adults, lined up outside RK News Hallmark, 5914B 75th Street, first thing Saturday morning, som…
A prostitution sting last week by detectives and undercover female officers with the Kenosha Police Department led to 19 citations, as well as…
The city’s Licenses and Permits Committee voted Thursday to recommend the revocation of Coins Sports Bar’s liquor licenses.
The Kenosha Unified School Board voted unanimously to end its mask mandate on March 28, with face coverings to become optional for all, includ…
It will be a busy week for City of Kenosha alderpersons and commissioners.
Two Kenosha women are in custody in connection with a Feb. 9 attempted homicide in the early-morning hours following a fight that’s alleged to…
A package that later was determined to contain 22.1 grams of ketamine from Great Britain and bound for Kenosha led to four criminal charges, i…
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.