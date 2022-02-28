3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $200,000

Well maintained 3 bedroom home within blocks of Lake Michigan. Easy commute to Milwaukee. This home features large eat in kitchen with all appliances and tile flooring, Garden window overlooking gorgeous back yard. 3 good size bedrooms PLUS an office area downstairs. Basement is easy for you to finish and has laundry room and office/flex space room already there for you. Huge 2.5 car garage and separate garden shed. The back yard is fully fence and has patio and beautiful pergola, perfect for entertaining or just sitting outside with the kids or pets. Quiet north side neighborhood within walking distance of beautiful Cliffside Park and Lake Michigan. NOTE: CLOSING MUST BE AFTER JUNE 1, 2022