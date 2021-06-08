 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $204,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $204,900

Cute 3BR Ranch at the end of a dead end road. Secluded. Surrounded by an amazing view of nature looking out of your four seasons/family room. Perfect for the buyer looking for a little privacy and very little traffic. Living area is well lit open concept with cute galley kitchen. Very spacious basement with dry bar. All set for your entertaining. This very private home is ready for you to move in and enjoy its unique features. View More

