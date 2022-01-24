3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $215,000

WOW! Do not miss this meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch located at the end of a quiet cul d sac and conveniently located in the center of all Racine has to offer! First floor offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, a completely remodeled full bath (2019), hardwood floors in the large living space and all bedrooms. Huge eat-in kitchen that includes newer stainless appliances and for the chef a gas stove that everyone is looking for!Lower level features a giant rec room with bar, entertaining, gaming areas, work room laundry/storage area plus a 1/2 bath. The oversized lot is beautifully landscaped with native Wisconsin wildflowers to enjoy from your screened in porch in the warmer months or fire pit area in the cooler months. 1.5 car garage and roof tear off 2011.