3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $217,500

Welcome home to this charming spacious ranch located in sought out Caledonia! This home boats three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms, a large living room/dining room, and a large blank canvas in the basement for your rec room ideas along with a good sized yard that overlooks a park! The home is also located on a private cul de sac and located blocks from Lake Michigan! This one will not last long! Cinch Home Warranty included for a piece of mind!