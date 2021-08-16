 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $224,500

Welcome home to this charming spacious ranch located in sought out Caledonia! This home boats three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms, a large living room/dining room, and a large blank canvas in the basement for your rec room ideas along with a good sized yard that overlooks a park! The home is also located on a private cul de sac and located blocks from Lake Michigan! This one will not last long!

