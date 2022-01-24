3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $249,900

This ALL Brick Ranch house & garage in West Racine's Manree Park is move-in ready for new owners to call it home! New roof, retaining wall, sump pump & drain tile in laundry room, Freshly painted interior, fixtures & stained deck above garage. Big eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, tile floor & pantry. Remodeled bathroom with new tub, surround, toilet & vanity. Separate Dining room & large living room have lots of natural light. Lower level has 3 large rec room areas & a bar, a Summer kitchen, full bathroom with cool retro tiles & laundry room. 6' vinyl privacy fence around this corner lot with concrete patio and deck above garage with a bar are all great spaces to entertain in this Summer! 1 year Home warranty included for your piece of mind.