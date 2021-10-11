3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $249,900

This one-time owner very well-maintained ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths is a must see! The open airy living/dining room has lots of natural light. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cupboard space leads out to the patio with an electric sun awning to keep you cool. Freshly painted exterior, vinyl windows and a large basement that provides a clean slate to transform. Two car garage and a nicely landscaped yard add to the appeal of this home. Close to Lockwood Park and convenient shopping. All measurements are approximate, buyer must confirm themselves.