3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $250,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Northside maintenance free ranch home! Huge living space, separate dining, and kitchen with all appliances included. Generous sized bedrooms, primary bedroom with private en-suite! Large rec room on lower level, workroom! Sliding glass doors leading to patio. 2 car attached garage, storage shed, large wooded lot, and much more!

