3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $250,000

Move in ready 3BR, 1.5BTH Ranch! Freshly painted, gleaming hardwood floors, newer roof, some new windows, built in hutch, eat in kitchen, brand new boiler and water heater. Abundance of natural light, very open and airy! Beautiful location with mature trees sitting on over half an acre. Partial fenced in yard with storage shed in back. House sits well back off of 1st Street and side driveway opens up to quiet dead end street 26th Ave. Conveniently located between Kenosha and Racine. Easy access to shopping, schools, restaurants, and easy commute to I-94, HWY 31, and Lake Michigan! Book your showing!