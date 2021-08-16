3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $289,900

Be sure to see this beautiful, well cared for 3 bedroom ranch in a desirable subdivision in Caledonia! Great curb appeal & lovely yard. Large open great room & dining room plus a sunken family room with floor to ceiling natural fireplace & patio doors to large 23x15 patio & beautiful park like yard! Kitchen has all appliances included & a huge pantry. Large master bedroom with convenient walk thru full bath with shower stall. Main bath has shower over tub & nice sized vanity. 3 nice sized bedrooms. Down stairs you will find a beautiful newer rec room with bar plus a finished office area. Plenty of storage areas with some shelving included. Attached Garage with new concrete. Roof 2016, Furnace 2015, New concrete in 2018, newer windows thru-out. See it soon!