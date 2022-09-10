 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $299,900

Almost NEW home built by JW & Sons Custom Builder. 3 bed/2 bath ranch is waiting for its next owner. White kitchen and stainless appliances greet you as you enter the home along with gorgeous hardwood throughout. Adjacent living room and eat-in kitchen allow for open concept entertaining. Upgraded baths feature tile, solid surface counters & glass shower doors. Owner Suite has private bath and patio doors leading to wooded, spacious back yard. Tucked away on a quiet dead end street, this location is an oasis for backyard entertaining surrounded by mature trees and private yard. Walking distance to coffee shops & restaurants, parks and beaches on the lake. Quaint, quiet community close to apple/pumpkin farms & easily accessible to Milwaukee and Chicago

