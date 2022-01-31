3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $322,900

Welcome home to this well-maintained 1.5 story minutes from the shores of Lake Michigan! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath open concept home is sure to please. It welcomes with a two-story light-filled living room with views of the large loft on 2nd floor. Updates include hardwood flooring in main living spaces and new carpet in bedrooms, loft and stairs (2019). The fireplace received a modern facelift with stone surround and was converted to gas in 2021. The eat-in kitchen includes a dinette with views of the spacious backyard and a peninsula perfect for stool seating! The Master suite is on the 2nd floor and includes WIC and full bath. Partially finished rec room and deck and patio provide additional living spaces! Just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and recreation. Come make it yours!