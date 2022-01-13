 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $34,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $34,900

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!!! This three bedroom one full bath house has a huge potential to be a great cashflow property! The furnace is 6-7 years old. The siding and windows were installed 10 years ago. The property is being sold AS-IS!

