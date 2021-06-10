 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $349,900

Nature lover's delight just minutes for all the amenities of Caledonia and Oak Creek. This home is pleasantly placed in the Aldebaran Subdivision and Gifford School District. Enjoy a custom kitchen with beautiful oak cabinets with ample storage. Enjoy reading in the family room with a custom built library. Relax in the cozy living room, with connected dining space. The main floor offers a spacious owner's suite with a private full bath and two additional bedrooms with a hall bath nearby. Laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor. Enjoy the partial finished lower level great for entertaining. Be ready to be amazed at the abundance of beautiful landscaping and nature. Enjoy peaceful summer nights on the rear deck. Make this home yours today! View More

