Nature lover's delight just minutes for all the amenities of Caledonia and Oak Creek. This home is pleasantly placed in the Aldebaran Subdivision and Gifford School District. Enjoy a custom kitchen with beautiful oak cabinets with ample storage. Enjoy reading in the family room with a custom built library. Relax in the cozy living room, with connected dining space. The main floor offers a spacious owner's suite with a private full bath and two additional bedrooms with a hall bath nearby. Laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor. Enjoy the partial finished lower level great for entertaining. Be ready to be amazed at the abundance of beautiful landscaping and nature. Enjoy peaceful summer nights on the rear deck. Make this home yours today! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the time being, the City of Kenosha is the owner of a sports bar that has been a problem spot over the past three years.
An investigation into a traffic accident early Sunday morning led to the fourth drunken driving charge for a 52-year-old Kenosha man.
A 23-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man traveling at a high rate of speed south on Green Bay Road early Tuesday morning faces at least two traffic c…
A former Kenosha County Board supervisor and board chairman appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon after his arrest on …
A man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly left his severely disabled son alone in a van for seven hours while he played cards wi…
A series of text messages allegedly threatening to kill a family member led to four criminal charges filed this week against a 29 year old Tre…
The 66-year-old Indiana man has not yet entered a plea to felony charges of rape, neglect of a dependent and practicing medicine without a license.
BRIGHTON — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detectives, along with the county fire task force, are investigating a fire that left one perso…
- Updated
- 4 min to read
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
Mahone Fund announces 2021 scholarship recipients; Kenosha area college presidents to be part of community gala Tuesday
The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund Board of Directors has announced its 2021 CEO Youth Scholarship recipients.