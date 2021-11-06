New, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2-Story with plenty of space for all. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Haverford Model is located in the new Woodbridge II Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks a generous dining area includes a pantry, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement, plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas. Includes a builder warranty, concrete driveway with walk to the front stoop and rough grade.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $359,900
