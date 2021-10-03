3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $386,900

New ranch home construction in progress in Ravine Bay Estates in Caledonia. The Stella plan has 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. The home plan features the master suite in the front of the home. Master bath has a walk in shower, double sinks and a ceramic tile shower. Open concept great room, kitchen and dinette. Natural gas fireplace centered on the wall. Quartz counters throughout. Beautiful maple cabinets in kitchen staggered at varying heights. Two additional bedrooms and bath with tub/shower just off dinette. Full basement with egress window and a stubbed in bathroom for possible future bath.