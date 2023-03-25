BRAND NEW and beautifully completed 3 bedroom, 2 bath open concept ranch on over a quarter acre! This home features a highly desirable layout and convenient first floor laundry. Quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The primary bedroom includes a private en-suite with ceramic tile and walk-in closet. Lower level has plenty of space to design the perfect rec room, office, or entertaining area! (stubbed for bathroom) Large backyard and 2 car attached garage. Nothing to do, but move in and enjoy all of the benefits of owning a brand new home for years to come! Some photos have been virtually staged.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $389,900
