3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $39,900

Your next flip or rental property has arrived. Priced to sell, and waiting for a remodel. 2BR ranch with detached garage. Last rent amount was 850.00.
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team has tried again, unsuccessfully, to get a charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor dropped.
Kenosha Police on Monday afternoon identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in the 600 block of 57th Street.
Siddity Beauty Nail Bar has opened on Roosevelt Road in Kenosha.
Kenosha police are investigating an early morning shooting which left one person dead and three injured in the 600 block of 57th Street Sunday.
Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial alleged the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge's admitted lack of understanding about current technology.
A 40-year-old Kenosha man free on a $2,500 cash bond for allegedly robbing a city bar faces four new felony charges for returning to that busi…
The lead attorney defending Kyle Rittenhouse in court this month was told as a kid in Racine by a counselor that he “was the most likely student to end up in prison.” That attorney, Mark Richards, excels at keeping his clients out of prison.
"I didn't intend to kill them, I intended to stop the people who were attacking me," Rittenhouse said.
A 27-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge after he allegedly struck a Kenosha Police officer in the face at the scene of a fatal shootin…
A man who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse described raising his handgun toward the Antioch, Ill., teenager after watching him shoot an…
