3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $394,900

Striking new two story home under construction in Ravine Bay Estates subdivision in Caledonia! Be prepared to be impressed by the dramatic, grand foyer upon entering this home! This open concept design is bright and inviting and features a large great room, and kitchen with island. The attached dinette features a cathedral ceiling and excellent natural light to make meal-time and entertaining both convenient and comfortable! There is also a tremendous amount of closet and storage space throughout the home as well as a main floor powder room and laundry room. The upstairs offers 3 roomy bedrooms to meet the needs of almost any buyer! Spacious master bath boasts double sinks, Kohler Sterling fixtures as well as a generous-sized walk-in closet. Hall bath has tub/shower and linen closet