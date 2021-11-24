3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $400,000

Caledonia, WI. Generously sized home on 1.86 acres offers many possibilities. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, tile floors & backsplash, stainless appliances & pantry storage. The family room is warmed by a stone fireplace and leads to the living room with French doors. Upstairs the main bedroom offers 2 closets, a wet bar & private full bathroom. Down the hall you will find 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom & an expansive great room. The lower level features a 2nd kitchen, full bathroom, living space with gas fireplace & 2 rooms offering a place for in-laws, transitioning adult children & great memories. Outside offers room to play, host a BBQ & tinker in detached 3 car garage. Near Cliffside Park, Racine Zoo, Caledonia Dog Park, Racine North Beach, shops & more. Home warranty.