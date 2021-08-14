Striking new construction in the very desirable Ravine Bay subdivision in Caledonia. The Oakland ranch model is a split 3 bedroom home. There are two full baths in this home. The master suite includes a gorgeous ceramic tile shower, double sinks and a spacious master closet. Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, pantry cabinet, a large island and ample dining space. A pocket office is located just off the kitchen in the master suite. Kohler Sterling plumbing and granite countertops throughout home.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $427,900
