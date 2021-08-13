 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $519,900

Designed and crafted with distinction, this one of a kind home was built with dramatic flair and the highest quality materials. Surrounded by natural beauty with incredible privacy. Living room with french doors, Eat-in kitchen with tons of space and large island opens to a spacious family room with a fireplace. Dining room with a wall of windows hosts a fantastic butlers pantry. You will marvel at the details of the gathering area with soaring ceilings. First floor master bedroom with ensuite bath opens to enclosed porch. First floor laundry. Lower walk out level offers additional family room, two bedrooms and full bath. Easily add a 4th bedroom. This home offers 6 porches/patios, 3 car heated garage and a great location w/ easy access to Milwaukee, I94,Illinois & points west

